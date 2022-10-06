Home / India News / Indian-origin family of 4 who were kidnapped found dead in California

Indian-origin family of 4 who were kidnapped found dead in California

india news
Updated on Oct 06, 2022 10:16 AM IST

The eight-month-old infant, her parents Jasleen Kaur,m Jasdeep Singh and uncle Amandeep Singh were missing since Monday. Surveillance footage shows they were forced inside a truck by an armed man.

All four, including the eight-month-old infant, have been found dead. The parents and the uncle of the infant can be seen in these photos.&nbsp;
All four, including the eight-month-old infant, have been found dead. The parents and the uncle of the infant can be seen in these photos. 
ByPoulomi Ghosh

Indian-origin baby, An eight-month-old infant, her parents and uncle who were kidnapped from Merced County in California were found dead, the local sheriff confirmed on Thursday. The family was of Indian origin and went missing on Monday. A 48-year-old man was taken into custody in connection with the case which so far was of kidnapping.

“It’s horribly, horribly senseless,” Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said as quoted by the CNN. According to reports, the person who has been held was spotted on a surveillance video. In the video, the man could be seen forcing the family into the truck.

The eight-month-old infant, her parents Jasleen Kaur and Jasdeep Singh and uncle Amandeep Singh were missing since Monday following which their family members appealed to the authorities for help.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said the man in custody was convicted in 2005 in a case involving armed robbery and false imprisonment. But it is unlikely that he was alone.

Video footage showing Jasdeep and Amandeep being held hostage. (Via ABC news)
Video footage showing Jasdeep and Amandeep being held hostage. (Via ABC news)

'Jasdeep and Amandeep Singh's hands were tied'

In the video which is one of the pieces of evidence that the police have, Jasdeep and Amandeep were seen arriving at their family truck business nine minutes apart. Jasdeep then encountered a man who carried a trash bag. The man then seemed to pull out what seemed to be a firearm, CNN reported.

Then Jasdeep and Amandeep were seen -- their hands tied behind their backs -- being escorted by the gunman. The gunman entered the business and took Jasleen who was carrying the infant.

The authorities said that a farmer found two of the victims' cell phones on a road on Monday.

Jasdeep and Amandeep's parents -- Dr Randhir Singh and Kirpal Kaur are natives of Harsi Pind village of Hoshiarpur.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
california kidnapping
california kidnapping

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 06, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out