India's Covid-19 tally falls below 20,000 mark in more than six months

A significant fall in coronavirus cases was registered on Tuesday with the country seeing one of the lowest fresh case tallies in months since the second wave of the pandemic hit the country earlier this year.

According to latest figures available with the Union ministry of health and family welfare, as many as 18,795 new cases were recorded across India in the last 24 hours taking the active caseload to 2,92,206, comprising 0.87 per cent of the total infections at 3,36,97,581.

The tally has dropped by 27.8 per cent since Monday's figures when 26,041 new cases were registered.

This is the first time in 201 days that India recorded less than 20,000 cases while the active caseload is at a low of 192 days.

The current weekly positivity rate stood at 97.81 per cent with the figure remaining less than three per cent for 95 days. The daily positivity rate has also remained below the three per cent-mark for 29 days and it stood at 1.42 per cent at present.

As many as 26,030 people were cured from the disease during the day, while 179 patients lost their lives to the virus battle. This took the total recoveries to 3,29,58,002 at -- per cent and fatalities to 4,47,373 at -- per cent.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said 13,21,780 samples were tested for coronavirus during the day taking the total number of tests to 56,57,30,031.

Meanwhile, the country reached another milestone of administering 1 crore vaccines against the virus in a day for the fifth time since the drive was launched in January this year. So far, 87.07 crore inoculations have been done across India.

The Central government said more than 84.70 crore vaccine doses were provided to states and Union territories so far with another 42.83 lakh doses (42,83,200) being in the pipeline. Over 4.75 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses were still available with the states and Union territories, it added.