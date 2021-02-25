India's healthcare workers balk at taking homegrown Covid-19 vaccine
- India has vaccinated more than 10.5 million health and front-line workers since beginning its immunisation campaign on Jan. 16. But only 1.2 million, or about 11%, of them have taken COVAXIN, the locally developed vaccine from Bharat Biotech.
India is struggling to convince its health and front-line workers to take a homegrown Covid-19 vaccine controversially approved without late-stage efficacy data, government data showed on Thursday, days ahead of a wider roll-out.
The country has the world's second-highest number of Covid-19 infections after the United States, with cases recently surging as mask wearing declines and states have eased social distancing measures. A lack of confidence in a homegrown vaccine country could prevent India from meeting its target of vaccinating 300 million of its 1.35 billion people by August.
India has vaccinated more than 10.5 million health and front-line workers since beginning its immunisation campaign on Jan. 16.
But only 1.2 million, or about 11%, of them have taken COVAXIN, the locally developed vaccine from Bharat Biotech, while the remaining 9.4 million have used the vaccine licensed from AstraZeneca, according to the government's Co-Win online platform used to track the vaccination drive.
India's federal government has so far ordered 10 million doses of COVAXIN and 21 million doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca shot. The government says it has received at least 5.5 million COVAXIN doses.
"It's all because of the initial discussion about how (COVAXIN) was only an experimental vaccine, how it had not completed the Phase-3 trial," said Dr Subhash Salunkhe, who advises the Maharashtra state government on vaccine strategy.
"These things created doubts in the minds of people, resulting in lesser acceptance. The availability is not a concern at this juncture."
However, India's Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Tuesday attributed the lower uptake of COVAXIN to Bharat Biotech's limited production capacity compared to that of the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine producer, which is making the AstraZeneca shot for low- and medium-income countries.
"We have found that in proportion to the quantity of vaccine available with us, (COVAXIN's) off-take is fairly satisfactory," told a news conference.
His ministry did not respond to a request seeking comment on the latest figures showing that only about 12% of the ordered doses had been administered.
Earlier this month, Chhattisgarh, an opposition-ruled state of 32 million people, told the federal government it would not use COVAXIN until its efficacy could be proven in an ongoing late-stage trial. Epidemiologist and public health experts have also criticised the COVAXIN approval as rushed.
Bharat Biotech has said efficacy data from the trial on nearly 26,000 volunteers will be out soon. The company, along with India's drug regulator, says the vaccine is safe and effective based on early and intermediate studies.
Bharat Biotech did not immediately comment on the lower uptake of its vaccine.
Cases Rising
The government is trying to expedite vaccinations as cases have surged, especially in Maharashtra in the west and the southern state of Kerala, possibly as they have reopened suburban trains and schools.
Mask-wearing and social distancing has also largely vanished, with big events like international cricket matches being played in front of tens of thousands of spectators hardly following any Covid-19 rules.
India reported 16,738 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, the highest daily jump in a month, health ministry data showed on Thursday, raising the total to 11.05 million.
More than half of the new cases were in Maharashtra, India's richest and home to its financial capital Mumbai, which reported a record high of 8,807 cases on Wednesday.
Deaths across the country rose by 138, also the highest in a month, taking the total to 156,705.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Would be compelled to take pre-emptive strike against imminent attack: India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘All pass’: Tamil Nadu CM says no final exams for classes 9,10, 11
- The state board exams are usually held in March, but had been postponed to April this year, due to the pandemic.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
57 countries back India's demand for IPR waiver on Covid-19 vaccine: Goyal
- In October of last year, India and South Africa proposed a TRIPS waiver for all WTO members to allow greater access to affordable Covid-19 healthcare facilities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Self-regulating body, monthly compliance reports: Govt's social media guidelines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NSA Doval led secret back-channels talks with Pak for months before DGMO pact
- The first sign that India-Pakistan back-channel conversations were on track came this month when Pak army chief Gen Bajwa said it was time to extend a hand of peace in all directions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre opposes same sex marriage in Delhi HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's healthcare workers balk at taking homegrown Covid-19 vaccine
- India has vaccinated more than 10.5 million health and front-line workers since beginning its immunisation campaign on Jan. 16. But only 1.2 million, or about 11%, of them have taken COVAXIN, the locally developed vaccine from Bharat Biotech.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Needed level playing field': Govt announces new online media rules
- As per the new guidelines, social media platforms are required to disclose the first originator of mischievous tweet or message, the information and technology minister announced.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janata curfew, weekend lockdown: Maha districts impose curbs amid Covid spike
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd edition of Khelo India Winter Games begins in Gulmarg from Friday
- The games in Gulmarg will see participation of 1200 athletes from 27 states and Union Territories (UTs) besides the armed forces personnel.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: Allegations cloud alleged suicide of surrendered woman ‘Maoist’
- Dantewada SP rubbished the allegations saying the deceased surrendered in front of the media and her interrogation report and statements of other Maoists showed clearly that she was working as a CNM member.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 samples from 8 Maharashtra districts sent for testing of new mutations
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MSME sector emerges as growth engine of economy, says RBI Governor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Armies of India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire along LoC from Feb 24 midnight
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Pakistan agree to ceasefire along LoC at DGMO meet
- The meeting which was held between the Director Generals of Military Operations of India and Pakistan also reviewed the current situation across the Line of Control (LoC) and other sectors ‘in a free, frank and cordial atmosphere’, the statement said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox