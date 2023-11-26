close_game
close_game
News / India News / 'India's most heinous, never forget': PM Modi about 26/11 Mumbai attacks on Mann ki Baat show

'India's most heinous, never forget': PM Modi about 26/11 Mumbai attacks on Mann ki Baat show

ByAniruddha Dhar
Nov 26, 2023 11:22 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was referring to the Mumbai attack on Mann ki Baat radio show on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while referring to the Mumbai terror attacks on his monthly Mann ki Baat radio show on Sunday, said India can never forget this day when it faced “its most heinous terror attack”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mann Ki Baat show (File)(HT_PRINT)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Mann Ki Baat show (File)(HT_PRINT)

On November 26, 2008, 10 Pakistani terrorists arrived by the sea route and opened indiscriminate firing, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others, besides damaging property worth crores of rupees.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai's additional police commissioner Ashok Kamte and senior police inspector Vijay Salaskar were among those killed in the attacks.

The attacks began on November 26, 2008 and lasted until November 29. The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Oberoi Trident, the Taj Mahal Palace and Tower, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital, the Nariman House Jewish community centre were some of the places targeted by the terrorists.

Nine terrorists were later killed by the security forces.

Ajmal Kasab was the only terrorist who was captured alive. He was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Get Latest India News and Uttarakhand Tunnel Collapse Live Updates along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Aniruddha Dhar

    Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out