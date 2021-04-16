India’s vaccine status: Making doses count

India had administered over 117 million coronavirus vaccine doses across the country by Thursday evening. More than 2.6 million doses were administered till 8pm on the day, as per the Union health ministry data.

In what could boost the country’s vaccination drive, India’s drug controller assured of processing applications of foreign-made vaccines within three days of their emergency use authorisation.

A total of 129,428,360 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were received by states and UTs. Of these, 116,592,849 doses have already been administered (this figure includes wastage), while another 12,835,511 remain with states and UTs as on Thursday morning, according to government data accessed by HT. Another 16,939,520 doses, meanwhile, are in the pipeline.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state,received 12,962,470 doses and it consumed 11,359,438 of those, leaving it with 1,603,032 in stock. Another 200,000 doses are in the pipeline.

The national Capital of Delhi, which had become the worst-hit city in the country by Friday, got 3,070,710 doses and used up 2,504,757 doses.

Chhattisgarh got 4,916,550 vaccine doses and reported consumption of 4,773,197 doses. There are another 800,000 doses in the pipeline.

Uttar Pradesh received 11,796,780 doses, it consumed 10,586,761 of them, and has 2,611,000 in the pipeline.

Karnataka was sent 7,557,900 doses, it used up 6,750,231, and there are another 1,377,560 doses in the pipeline.

Punjab, which reported 4,333 fresh Covid cases on Thursday, its highest-ever single-day case count, received 2,636,770 vaccine doses of which it used 2,258,660 doses and has another 200,000 doses in the pipeline.

To be sure, individual centres may run out of stock on account of how the states manage their replenishment.