Influencer Shraddha Jain's 'dazy' experience on meeting PM Modi | Watch

Influencer-comedian Shraddha Jain - whose parody video roiling tech firms over mass layoffs shot her to fame - expressed her delight after meeting prime minister Narendra Modi Monday. Describing her experience, an awestruck Jain said she had been surprised by the prime minister's first reaction on seeing her; he called her 'Aiyyo' - her social media handle prefix. She said if a photographer had captured that moment in her interaction with Modi, her expression would be one of amazement.

"Meeting the Prime Minister of our country, how do you quickly put it in words, I am still in a daze... He met me and we shook hands as I entered the room and he said 'Aiyyo' - it is a prefix to my social media handle... the fact he remembered it and he remembered my face. I didn't expect him to say that," she said in a video shared by news agency ANI.

"He told us how proud he was about the way the South Indian film industry has showcased the beauty of our country, the richness of the country."

Jain took to Instagram to share a photograph of her and the PM.

"Namashkar, yes, I met the honorable prime minister of our country. His first word to me was 'Aiyyo!'. I am not blinking, that's my 'O My Jod, he really said that, this is really happening!!!!' look. Thank you Narendra Modi ji!" her post said.

The post has been liked by over 1.32 lakh people at the time of publishing this copy.

The meeting between the two was on the sidelines of the Aero India 2023 show at Bengaluru, which Modi inaugurated earlier in the day. Known for her work in the hit Amazon Prime Video series 'Pushpavalli' and social comedy feature 'Doctor G', Jain lives in the Karnataka capital and has a following of more than 83,000 people on LinkedIn and 6.88 lakh on Instagram.

In a hilarious video shared last month, Jain pokes fun at the tech companies that have laid off people in huge numbers in the recent past despite making huge profits out of their businesses. In the video, which also captured the attention of industrialist Harsh Goenka, Jain roleplays a sacked techie and hilariouly slams HRs for going from 'diversity and inclusion' to 'adversity and expulsion'.

