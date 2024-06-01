'Is he not governed by law': Digvijaya Singh on PM Modi's meditation hall photos

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister and Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over releasing the photos of him meditating inside the Vivekananda Memorial as photography is not allowed in the sacred area. Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and PM Modi(File)

ECI advised PMO to ensure MCC isn’t violated during Modi’s meditation: Official

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

While raising a question over the issue, Singh asked that “is PM Modi not governed by law and rules.” He further asked the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) to respond on the issue.

While replying to an X user Kapil (@kapsology), who pointed out that PM Modi released the meditation hall's photos inside the Vivekananda Memorial as photography is not allowed and punishable by the law, the Congress leader said, "Thank you for pointing it out. Is Narendra Modi not governed by law and rules or rules don't apply to him. Would the PMO please respond?"

The X user said, "This is the first time you see the Meditation Hall photos inside the Vivekananda Memorial as photography here is not allowed and punishable by Law. But what is 'Camera-jeevi' without a camera?"

‘Do it at your home’: Congress prez Kharge calls PM Modi's Kanniyakumari meditation ‘drama’

He also shared a screenshot of photography rules in the X post, which read, "The photography rules for visiting the Vivekananda Rock Memorial are strict and limited, as it is a protected and sensitive area. You are not allowed to take any photos or videos inside the monument, as it is prohibited and punishable by law. You can only take photos or videos from outside the monument, or from the ferry, with prior permission from the authorities. You should also respect the privacy and dignity of other visitors, and not disturb or harass them with your camera."

PM Modi arrived at Tamil Nadu's coastal town of Kanniyakumari on Thursday where he began his 45-hour meditation in the Vivekananda Rock Memorial. It would conclude on Saturday evening.

He started his meditation at the Dhyana Mandapam, the place where revered Hindu philosopher Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'. According to Hindu mythology, Goddess Parvati also meditated at the same place on one foot as she waited for Lord Shiva.

Before going into meditation, PM Modi offered prayers at Bhagavathy Amman Temple after the culmination of the Lok Sabha election campaign.

Kanniyakumari is the southernmost tip of India, place where India's eastern and western coastlines meet. It is also the meeting point of the Indian Ocean, Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

Modi continues meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial

PM Modi is known to undertake spiritual journeys at the end of election campaigns. In 2019, he visited Kedarnath, and in 2014, he visited Shivaji's Pratapgarh after the poll campaigns.

(With inputs from ANI)