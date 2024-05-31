‘Do it at your home’: Congress prez Kharge calls PM Modi's Kanniyakumari meditation ‘drama’

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation at Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanniyakumari, saying that politics and religion should never be combined and that if he has faith in God, then do it at home. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge briefs the media personnel at AICC HQ in New Delhi, India, on Thursday, May 30, 2024. ((Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times))

“Politics and religion should never be brought together. These two should be kept separate. A man of one religion can be with you and a man of another religion can be against you. It is wrong to link religious sentiments with elections,” Kharge said, ANI reported.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

ALSO READ- PM Modi’s 33-year-old pic resurfaces amid his Kanniyakumari visit for meditation

PM Modi is in Kanniyakumari on 3-day spiritual sojourn break after wrapping up his Lok Sabha elections campaign. He is meditating at the Dhyan Mandapam, the place where revered Indian philosopher Swami Vivekananda is believed to have had a divine vision about 'Bharat Mata'. He will continue his meditation till June 1.

“He is going to Kanniyakumari and performing drama,” Kharge sharpened the attack. He questioned the “wastage of money by employing so many police officers?" and said that this act would only harm the country. "If you have faith in God, then do it at home,” Kharge said.

ALSO READ- Lok Sabha Election 2024: Narendra Modi, Kangana Ranaut, Manish Tewari among key candidates in final phase

PM Modi meditation visual surfaces

Kanyakumari, known for its stunning sunrises and sunsets, features a memorial on a small islet near the shore. Prime Minister Modi performed 'Surya Arghya,' a ritual that involves saluting the sun, and offered prayers with folded hands, showed a video posted by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on its 'X' handle.

Kanyakumari is famous for its sunrise and sunset and the memorial is located on a tiny islet near the shoreline. Modi carried out 'Surya Arghya,' a ritual associated with spiritual practice involving salutations to the Almighty, manifested in the form of the sun and offered prayers with folded hands, a video posted by the BJP on its 'X' handle showed.

Follow- Lok Sabha election live updates

Phase 7 of Lok Sabha elections on Saturday

Voting will take place on June 1 in 57 Lok Sabha constituencies across seven states and a Union Territory, including Prime Minister Modi's Varanasi.

Polling will be from 7 am to 6 pm, with the vote count on June 4.