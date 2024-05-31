 PM Modi’s 33-year-old pic resurfaces amid his Kanniyakumari visit for meditation | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 31, 2024
PM Modi’s 33-year-old pic resurfaces amid his Kanniyakumari visit for meditation

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 31, 2024 10:59 AM IST

PM Modi is currently on a 45-hour-long meditation at Kanyakumari's Vivekananda Rock Memorial. His “dhyan” will conclude on June 1.

A picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has resurfaced that was reportedly taken 33 years ago. This old picture has gone viral again amid his 45-hour-long "dhyan" at Kanyakumari's Vivekananda Rock Memorial. The throwback photo shows a young PM Modi standing in front of a statue of Swami Vivekananda.

The image is of PM Modi, taken 33 years ago at Kanniyakumari. (X/@modiarchive)
The image is of PM Modi, taken 33 years ago at Kanniyakumari. (X/@modiarchive)

The image is shared by an X handle called Modi Archive. The bio of the page explains that it is dedicated to narrating “the life journey of PM Narendra Modi through archival pictures, videos, audio recordings, letters, newspaper clips and such other material.”

Also Read: PM Modi begins 45-hr ‘dhyan’ at Kanyakumari's Vivekananda Rock Memorial

“Thirty-three years ago, the massive nationwide Ekta Yatra commenced from the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, stretching all the way to Kashmir. All the Ekta Yatris, including Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi and Narendra Modi circumambulated the statue of Swami Vivekananda to pay their respects. 11th December 1991, Tamil Nadu,” reads the caption posted along with the photo.

According to NDTV, the picture was taken in 1991 during the Ekta Yatra, which started from Kanniyakumari and ended in Kashmir.

Take a look at the entire post here:

Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 74,000 likes. The share has further collected close to 3,800 likes.

Also Read: PM Modi mentioned ‘mandir’ 421 times in poll speeches, ‘Modi’ 758 times: Congress

The last phase of Lok Sabha elections will take place on June 1. Ahead of voting, the campaigning for the last phase concluded and Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his 45-hour-long meditation at the Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari which will continue till June 1. The PM reached the city yesterday on May 30 and first offered prayers at the Bhagavathy Amman Temple. Then he went to the Vivekananda Rock Memorial.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Trisha Sengupta

    Trisha Sengupta is a journalist at Hindustan Times, adept at crafting compelling narratives spanning human interest, trending topics, science, viral news, and social media trends.

News / Trending / PM Modi’s 33-year-old pic resurfaces amid his Kanniyakumari visit for meditation
