‘Is Sanatan Dharma a ganda dharam?’: BJP slams Mamata Banerjee’s ‘provocative speech' at Eid event

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday slammed West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who criticised the party for its "divisive politics", claiming that the saffron camp's "ganda dharam" was against the tenets of Hinduism.

Speaking at an Eid prayers event on Red Road in Kolkata, Mamata Banerjee also urged people not to fall for provocations that could incite communal violence and stressed the Bengal government's commitment to preventing tension.

In response to Mamata Banerjee's remarks, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal assembly and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari asked, “Which religion are you calling ‘ganda’ (dirty)? Was it Sanatan Hindu Dharma? Why did you deliver such a provocative speech at an Eid celebration? Was it a religious event or a political one? You're deliberately sowing hate and creating animosity between communities.”

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya echoed similar sentiments, saying, “Is Sanatan Dharma a 'Ganda Dharam' for Mamata Banerjee? Despite numerous anti-Hindu riots under her rule, she mocks Hindus and derides their faith. She has once again given Muslims a free pass to target Hindus – this time from a platform meant to celebrate Eid. Shame on her.”

Trinamool Congress state vice president Jaiprakash Majumdar rejected the BJP's allegations, claiming that the chief minister never said anything against the Hindu religion but was vocal against the communal politics of the BJP.

“She never said anything against the Hindu religion but was speaking against the communal politics of the BJP which claims to be the self-proclaimed guardian of Hindus,” PTI quoted him as saying.

What did Mamata Banerjee say?

Speaking at an Eid prayers event, Mamata Banerjee said, “I follow the religion followed by Shri Ramakrishna Paramahansa and Swami Vivekananda. I don't follow the 'ganda dharam' made by them (BJP), they are even against the Hindu dharma.”

The TMC boss said no religion preaches animosity against another human being, but certain leaders and political parties fan hatred for their own benefits.

She added that efforts were being made to provoke riots, urging the public to resist these attempts.

"Provocations are being made to fuel riots, but please don't fall into these traps. The West Bengal government stands with the minorities. No one can provoke tensions in the state," she said.

Targeting the BJP, the Bengal CM questioned, “If they (BJP) have problems with the minorities, will they change the Constitution of the country?”

She reaffirmed her commitment to respecting all religions, expressing her opposition to the BJP's "divisive politics," which she called "jumla politics."

Banerjee also hit out at the Left, saying, "Red and saffron have merged. But rest assured, I will not let any harm come to you."

