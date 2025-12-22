'Is this sabotage?' Repeated microphone failures makes Mamata Banerjee suspicious

A microphone failure briefly interrupted West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s address at an event on Monday, making her suspect if there was a sabotage attempt. West Bengal chief minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses the party's booth level agents (BLAs) during a meeting, in Kolkata, Monday(PTI)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo was delivering an address at a meeting of party's booth-level agents at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

As the technical snag surfaced during the meeting, Mamata Banerjee reacted sharply, questioning the role of the police and party workers in ensuring smooth arrangements.

She suggested that the disruption cannot be dismissed as routine.

“Why don’t the microphones work at the stadium? This is your responsibility. Why isn’t the police keeping a watch? Why aren’t party workers helping? Is this sabotage? Why does this happen every day? I will take action this time,” PTI news agency quoted as saying CM Banerjee, who was visibly miffed.

The meeting, convened by the chief minister on Monday afternoon and attended by party BLAs at the Netaji Indoor Stadium, began as scheduled.

The issue was resolved, allowing the meeting to resume within minutes.

Mamata Banerjee slams SIR, EC, BJP

At the meeting, Mamata Banerjee also slammed the Election Commission, alleging that there were “gross errors” in the draft rolls published following the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state.

The chief minister alleged that the EC was appointing observers without informing the state government, and working to benefit the BJP.

“The Election Commission is working only as per the directions of the BJP. There are gross errors in mapping of voters during the enumeration phase of the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise in the state,” PTI quoted Banerjee as saying.

Alleging that thousands of “legitimate voters” have found their names deleted from the draft rolls, Banerjee said, “We don’t know how the problems of so many genuine electors can be solved in so little time.”

Mamata Banerjee alleged that minor spelling discrepancies in names are now being “weaponised to harass citizens”. On BJP's ’s instructions, the Election Commission “has turned a routine exercise into a tool of intimidation, with devastating consequences,” she said, claiming that 46 lives have already been lost.

“This is political persecution. BJP is desperate to capture Bengal and has chosen the path of inflicting fear through SIR and harass innocent citizens,” Mamata Banerjee said.