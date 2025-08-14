Yes SIR or no? Bihar electoral roll revision row explained in 10 simple points

Political temperatures are soaring as the Bihar elections draw closer, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing the ruling side of vote “chori” (theft) and demanding answers from the Election Commission. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in turn, has defended the poll body, framing Gandhi’s very allegations as proof of the need to clean up the voter list under the state’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi claimed on Wednesday he had tea with 'dead voters' from the Bihar voter list. (AICC)

The SIR exercise in Bihar has emerged as a major flashpoint between the Congress and the BJP in the run-up to the polls in the state, which has 243 assembly seats and is currently governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led primarily by the Janata Dal (United) and the BJP.

Bihar SIR row explained in 10 points

– Bihar SIR exercise: In June, the Election Commission of India initiated a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in Bihar ahead of the assembly elections. In a letter dated June 24, the ECI said the last intensive revision in Bihar was done in 2003, adding voters not in this list had to submit one of 11 specific documents – excluding Aadhar, voter ID, or ration cards – by July 25.

-Why EC launched the SIR exercise: The EC cited concerns about bogus, duplicate, and ineligible voters – including deceased individuals and “illegal immigrants” – being present on the electoral rolls. The SIR was launched to remove these entries and ensure the list is accurate and updated, according to EC. There were unverified complaints about illegal immigrants from Nepal, Bangladesh, and Myanmar being registered as voters.

– The 11 documents for SIR: The 11 documents that the ECI said were allowed to applying for inclusion in the electoral roll are: 1. Any Identity card/Pension Payment Order issued to regular employee/pensioner of any Central Govt./State Govt./PSU; 2. Any Identity Card/Certificate/Document issued in India by Government/local authorities/Banks/Post Office/LIC/PSUs prior to 01.07.1987; 3. Birth Certificate issued by the competent authority; 4. Passport; 5. Matriculation/Educational certificate issued by recognised Boards/universities; 6. Permanent Residence certificate issued by competent State authority; 7. Forest Right Certificate; 8. OBC/SC/ST or any caste certificate issued by the Competent authority; 9. National Register of Citizens (wherever it exists); 10. Family Register, prepared by State/Local authorities; 11. Any land/house allotment certificate by Government.

–Why SIR was objected to by some: This move drew criticism from civil society, with petitioners—including Association for Democratic Reforms (‘ADR’), People’s Union for Civil Liberties, TMC MP Mahua Moitra, RJD MP Manoj Jha, and activist Yogendra Yadav – arguing that the directive excludes widely held documents like Aadhaar and ration cards, disproportionately affecting poor and rural voters.

– Supreme Court intervenes: The Supreme Court intervened and on July 10 refused to stay the ongoing SIR process, but issued an interim directive urging the Election Commission (EC) to consider Aadhaar, EPIC (voter ID), and ration card as valid documentation. It also set deadlines for parties to file counter-affidavits and rejoinders.

– Latest SC hearing: During the latest hearings in the case on August 12 and 13, the Supreme Court reiterated that it retains the power to nullify the entire SIR process if widespread irregularities are found. It also described the EC’s list of 11 acceptable documents as “actually voter‑friendly” and said the EC’s exclusive authority over revision timing and method.

– EC says no to include Aadhar: Days after the Supreme Court asked EC to consider inclusion of Aadhar and other commonly held documents, the poll body defended its told the top court that these cannot be accepted as proof of voter eligibility and asserted its constitutional authority to demand evidence of citizenship.

– Rahul Gandhi's vote chori charge: The SIR row gained steam with Rahul Gandhi leading the opposition in accusing the Election Commission of a facilitating “vote chori” (vote theft). In a press briefing on August 7, Rahul Gandhi, citing some Lok Sabha constituencies, claimed before the media that an analysis of the voter data showed that elections were rigged by the Election Commission at the behest of the BJP to help the saffron party “steal” votes and win the seat in the 2024 general elections. Rahul led symbolic protests, including having “tea with dead voters”, mocking the EC for marking live people as dead on rolls. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with INDIA bloc leaders in Bihar will embark on a 'Vote Adhikar Yatra' across the state starting August 17, while the party planned a countrywide 'vote chor, gaddi chhorh' rally on August 14.

– Why is Opposition against SIR despite fake voter charge: While Rahul Gandhi, the Congress and other opposition parties like Rashtriya Janata Dal have repeatedly flagged concerns about “vote chori” (vote theft) and the presence of bogus or fake voters, they remain opposed SIR because they allege the process itself is being weaponised for political end and is not a genuine clean-up, but instead a targeted exercise aimed at disenfranchising real voters – particularly Dalits, OBCs, minorities, and migrant workers, who are less likely to have the specific documents demanded. While Rahul Gandhi had "tea with dead voters" of Bihar on Wednesday, the BJP has accused Congress of trying to save “infiltrator” vote bank.

– Latest update by EC: The Election Commission of India on Thursday said it has received a total of 23,557 claims and objections over the draft voter list after the SIR of the electoral roll in Bihar, out of which 741 complaints have been disposed. According to the press note by ECI on Thursday, after 14 days, no claim or objection has been submitted by any political party. The EC has previously asked Rahul Gandhi to acknowledge his allegations under oath or apologise publically.