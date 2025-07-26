Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav to contest Bihar elections from Mahua: ‘Will stand with…’

ByMajid Alam
Updated on: Jul 26, 2025 09:06 pm IST

Tej Pratap's remark comes weeks after he was expelled from the RJD after he made his 12-year relationship public on social media, only to delete the post later.

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Saturday announced contesting upcoming Bihar assembly elections from Mahua constituency.

Tej Pratap had posted a woman’s pictures on social media, claiming he was in a relationship with her for 12 years.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Tej Pratap had posted a woman’s pictures on social media, claiming he was in a relationship with her for 12 years.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The former Bihar minister's remark comes weeks after he was expelled from the RJD after he made his 12-year relationship public on social media, only to delete the post later.

"Team Tej Pratap Yadav is a platform to reach the people... This time, Uncle (Nitish Kumar) will not become the Chief Minister. Whichever government is formed, if they talk about youth, employment, education, and health, Tej Pratap Yadav will stand with them with full strength," Tej Pratap told reporters in Patna, donning a yellow cap.

Speaking on the upcoming polls, he said, "We will contest the election from Mahua; there are many opponents, they have started to feel the itch."

The assembly election in Bihar is scheduled later this year. The Election Commission is yet to announce a timeline of the election.

Tej Pratap is currently an MLA from Hasanpur seat in Samastipur district of Bihar. He won the Mahua seat in 2015 in Vaishali.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav to contest Bihar elections from Mahua: ‘Will stand with…’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On