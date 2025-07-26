Expelled RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav to contest Bihar elections from Mahua: ‘Will stand with…’

Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, on Saturday announced contesting upcoming Bihar assembly elections from Mahua constituency. Tej Pratap had posted a woman’s pictures on social media, claiming he was in a relationship with her for 12 years.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The former Bihar minister's remark comes weeks after he was expelled from the RJD after he made his 12-year relationship public on social media, only to delete the post later.

"Team Tej Pratap Yadav is a platform to reach the people... This time, Uncle (Nitish Kumar) will not become the Chief Minister. Whichever government is formed, if they talk about youth, employment, education, and health, Tej Pratap Yadav will stand with them with full strength," Tej Pratap told reporters in Patna, donning a yellow cap.

Speaking on the upcoming polls, he said, "We will contest the election from Mahua; there are many opponents, they have started to feel the itch."

The assembly election in Bihar is scheduled later this year. The Election Commission is yet to announce a timeline of the election.

Tej Pratap is currently an MLA from Hasanpur seat in Samastipur district of Bihar. He won the Mahua seat in 2015 in Vaishali.