Why is NDA ally Chirag Paswan upset with Nitish Kumar govt in Bihar?

With months to go for assembly polls in Bihar, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram-Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan has been vocal in his criticism of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government over the law and order situation in the state. New Delhi: Union Minister Chirag Paswan during the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 21, 2025.(PTI)

Following the gang-rape of a woman inside an ambulance while she was being taken to a hospital in Gaya, Paswan said he is "saddened to support such a government" which has failed to curtail the rising crime in the state.

Without mincing words, Chirag said, "The way crime is happening in Bihar, the administration has totally bowed down in front of the criminals."

Also Read: 'Feel sad to support…': Chirag Paswan's fresh attack at Nitish govt in Bihar

"Why are such incidents like murder, loot, dacoit, rape, one after another, happening in Bihar? It looks like the government is totally unsuccessful in curtailing these incidents. If this keeps going on, then it will create a very frightening situation in our state," Paswan said.

"Either the administration is in collusion with it, or the administration has become completely useless...I feel ashamed that I am supporting such a government, under which crime has gotten out of control," the LJP leader alleged.

The criticism comes after a female candidate participating in the Home Guard recruitment race fainted during the event and was gang-raped by two while being transported to the hospital.

However, this is not the first time he launched an attack at the Nitish Kumar-led government.

Also Read: ‘Morale of criminals is sky-high’: Chirag Paswan hits out at Nitish govt over Bihar’s law and order

Last week, Chirag, while responding to a murder inside Paras hospital in Patna, said the "morale of criminals is sky-high." "The attack inside Paras hospital in Patna's residential neighbourhood proves that criminals are openly challenging the law and administration,” he added.

The Hajipur MP was responding to gangster Chandan Mishra's murder, who was shot inside Patna's Paras Hospital while he was out on parole for treatment.

Why is Chirag upset with the Nitish government?

In recent months, Chirag Paswan, who is an ally in the NDA government at Centre, that he is not happy with the Nitish government over the law and order situation.

The criticism from the NDA ally comes amid a series of shooting incidents in the state, which is heading for assembly elections in a few months.

While Chandan Mishra was shot dead inside a hospital, Gopal Khemka, a businessman, was also fatally shot outside his residence in a posh Patna locality. Another BJP leader, Vikram Jha, was shot by an unknown attacker in Patna. Two more incidents of murder also took place this month, where a lawyer and a teacher were killed in separate incidents.

Reacting to the incidents on June 12, Chirag asked, “How many more murders will Biharis face now? It is beyond understanding what the responsibility of the Bihar Police is.”

The criticism of the Nitish government comes as the LJP (RV) leader has announced that his party will contest all 243 seats in the upcoming elections.

In the 2020 assembly elections, Chirag's party chose to contest Bihar elections outside the NDA alliance. Though his party chose to skip seats where the BJP was contesting, the LJP candidates fought on the seat where Nitish Kumar's JD(U) was contesting, in a bid to target the BJP votes in his favour.

The party won only one seat in the Bihar assembly, but managed to limit the JD(U) to merely 43 seats.