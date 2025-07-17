‘Morale of criminals is sky-high’: Chirag Paswan hits out at Nitish govt over Bihar’s law and order

A daylight murder inside a Patna hospital has triggered fresh political heat in Bihar, with Union minister and NDA ally Chirag Paswan renewing his attack on the Nitish Kumar-led government over the worsening law and order situation. Union minister Chirag Paswan slams Nitish government after daylight murder in Patna hospital. (HT File)

“Murders are happening every day. The morale of criminals is sky-high. The strategy of the police and administration is beyond comprehension. The attack inside Paras hospital in Patna's residential neighbourhood proves that criminals are openly challenging the law and administration,” Paswan wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“Criminal incidents right before the Bihar Assembly polls are worrying. Hopefully, the administration will soon take firm steps to bring the law and order system back on track,” the Union minister added.

This is the second time in a week that Chirag Paswan has criticised the state government over rising crime. On June 12, he had posted, “How many more murders will Biharis face now? It is beyond understanding what the responsibility of the Bihar Police is.”

Gunmen kill criminal on parole inside Patna hospital

On Thursday, five armed men entered Paras hospital, walked into a patient’s room, shot him dead, and fled. The victim, Chandan Mishra, was a hardened criminal with multiple murder cases and had been out on parole on medical grounds. Police suspect the murder was the result of gang rivalry.

Meanwhile, deputy chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha condemned the killing and assured strict action. “Such an incident is unfortunate. It will be thoroughly investigated, and the criminal will not be spared. The chief minister of Bihar has said the criminal will be caught and strictly punished.”

The incident has once again drawn attention to a spate of violent crimes in Bihar’s capital, including the recent killings of businessman Gopal Khemka, Bhartiya Janata Party leader Surendra Kewat, and lawyer Jitendra Mahato.

Tejashwi slams Bihar govt over hospital shooting

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Leader of the Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, also hit out at the government over the brazen hospital killing.

“Government criminals stormed into the ICU and shot a patient admitted to the hospital. Is anyone anywhere safe in Bihar? Was this how it was before 2005?” he said.