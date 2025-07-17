5 men stroll into Patna hospital with guns, kill rival gangster Chandan Mishra, and leave: Chilling moments on CCTV

Chilling footage of several armed men entering a room to shoot gangster Chandan Mishra has emerged from Patna's Paras Hospital. CCTV footage shows the killers entering Chandan Mishra's room at Patna's Paras Hospital.(CCTV grab/HT)

In the hospital CCTV camera footage as seen on Thursday, five men are seen casually walking through a corridor as they pull out their pistols from under their shirts and enter Room 209, where Chandan Mishra (alias Chandan Singh) was apparently admitted while out on medical parole.

Cocking their guns, they enter and exit within seconds, not clear who shot how many bullets while inside.

Police reportedly made an arrest in the case on Thursday, and identified the other four other accused too. Official confirmation of the arrest was awaited.

In the CCTV clip, four of them are then seen running back through the corridor, while a fifth man — the first to enter, last to exit — walks out calmly. He gives a stare-down to a person who peeks out of the adjacent room apparently after hearing the gunshots.

Mishra, who was serving a life sentence for the murder of a businessman, succumbed to the bullet wounds.

The footage was widely shared on social media; HT too confirmed its authenticity.

"It cannot be ruled out that the security guards of the police were involved in this incident. We will investigate this angle also," Patna central range inspector general Jitendra Rana had told the media.

Chandan Mishra had been arrested from Kolkata in 2014 and spent years in Bihar's jails. He was associated with interstate gold robber Santosh Singh, according to the police.

A native of Buxar, he had more than 20 criminal cases against him, including those of murder, bank robbery and dacoity.

He was released from Beur central jail recently on a 15 days parole for treatment which was set to end on July 18.

He was serving facing life sentence in the murder of trader Rajendra Keshri in 2011. The trial court had pronounced death sentence but on February 12, 2020, Patna high court converted the sentence to life imprisonment.