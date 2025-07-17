Search
Thursday, Jul 17, 2025
Gunmen storm Patna hospital, kill murder convict on parole

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 17, 2025 03:24 pm IST

Chandan was receiving treatment on parole when the attack occurred. Police are investigating and searching for the attackers.

Five unidentified gunmen shot dead a murder convict inside a private hospital in Bihar’s capital, Patna, on Thursday.

A case has been registered against the culprits, and the matter is being investigated.(Video grab/PTI)
The man was admitted to the hospital's ICU, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The deceased, Chandan, a resident of the state’s Buxar district, was convicted in a murder case. While he was serving his term at Beur Jail, he had gone to the hospital for treatment on parole, PTI quoted Patna (central) SP Diksha as saying. 

The SP also said police received information around 7.30 am on Thursday that a man had been shot by gunmen inside a private hospital in Patna.

A case has been registered against the culprits, and an investigation is underway, the SP said, adding that a manhunt has been launched to nab those behind the chilling crime.

