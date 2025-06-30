Search
Monday, Jun 30, 2025
At least 4 killed after gunmen open fire in Manipur's Churachandpur

PTI |
Jun 30, 2025 05:13 PM IST

The ambush took place near Mongjang village around 2 pm on Monday when the victims were travelling in a car.

At least four people, including a 60-year-old woman, were shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Monday, police said.

Mongjang is around 7 km from Churachandpur town. (PTI/representative)
Mongjang is around 7 km from Churachandpur town. (PTI/representative)

The ambush took place near Mongjang village around 2 pm when the victims were travelling in a car, a police officer said.

Mongjang is around 7 km from Churachandpur town.

Preliminary reports suggested that they were shot from a point-blank range, another official in the Churachandpur district headquarters said.

The identities of the victims are yet to be confirmed, he said.

More than 12 empty shells were recovered from the spot.

No organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Police and additional security forces have been rushed to the area.

