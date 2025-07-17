Escaped death sentence, not his rivals: Who was gangster Chandan Mishra shot dead in Patna?

Chandan Mishra, a convicted gangster facing a life sentence in a murder case, was shot dead inside a private hospital in Patna on Thursday morning in what police suspect was a fallout of an ongoing gang rivalry. Chandan Mishra (left), and (right) a CCTV grab of the five men who shot him dead inside a Patna hospital on Thursday.(Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Once sentenced to death for the 2011 murder of trader Rajendra Keshri, Chandan’s punishment was later commuted to life imprisonment by the Patna High Court on February 12, 2020.

He was serving his term at Beur Central Jail and had recently been released on a 15-day parole for medical treatment, which was set to end on July 18. However, he could not escape his criminal past.

On Thursday, a group of five men entered Paras Hospital under the jurisdiction of Shastri Nagar police station area near Raja Bazar, barged into Chandan’s private room, and fired multiple rounds before fleeing. The attack took place in broad daylight, triggering panic in the facility.

“Chandan Mishra, who was on parole, was admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment. He was shot by unidentified assailants inside the hospital,” Patna SSP Kartikey K Sharma said, adding that several bullet shells were recovered from the room.

Police said the initial investigation suggests that the murder was linked to gang rivalry. “Prima facie, it seems to be an instance of targeted killing and was carried out after recce,” said IG Rana.

Chandan, also known as Chandan Singh, had over 20 criminal cases registered against him, including murder, and robberies targeting banks and jewellery shops. He was considered a close associate of interstate gold robber Santosh Singh.

“Police are analysing footage from CCTV cameras installed inside the facility’s reception, exit/entry gates, and gallery,” IG Rana said.

To expedite the probe, police have deployed a dog squad and a forensic team.

Chandan was earlier arrested in 2014 by the Special Task Force (STF) from Kolkata and was lodged in Buxar Central Jail, later shifted to Bhagalpur, and then to Beur Jail.

Despite a history of high-profile crimes and incarceration, he remained entangled in the violent world of organised crime.