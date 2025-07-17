Prisoner out on parole shot inside Patna hospital, probe on

A prisoner out on parole was shot at while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bihar's Patna on Thursday morning. Patna police are investigating the Paras Hospital shooting. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

The prisoner was admitted for treatment at Paras Hospital when unidentified assailants shot and wounded him inside the building. The victim is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Patna senior superintendent of police Kartikeya Kumar reached the scene of the crime to assess the situation. He told the news agency ANI that an investigation into the matter was underway.

The incident comes amid a slew of such shootings in the state, which is due for assembly poll in a couple of months. The opposition has been targeting the Nitish Kumar-led government over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. And someone coming into a hospital and shooting a parolee, that too in the state capital, is certainly not a good look.

Recent shooting incidents in Bihar

A series of shooting incidents have taken place in Bihar after businessman and BJP leader Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his home in Patna earlier this month. He had requested police protection for his family.

Days after Khemka was shot dead, another BJP leader was killed in Patna’s Ram Krishna Nagar area after being shot by an unidentified assailant. The victim, Vikram Jha, succumbed to his injuries while being taken to the hospital.

Two persons, a lawyer and a teacher, were shot dead in separate incidents in Patna and Saran districts of Bihar on Sunday.

Pointing out the murder of a BJP leader in Patna, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack against the NDA government in Bihar on Monday. He asked whether “anyone in the NDA government is willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes”.

“And now, a BJP leader shot dead in Patna! What to say, and to whom? Is there anyone in the NDA government willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes?” Tejashwi Yadav posted on social media platform X.