'Feel sad to support…': Chirag Paswan's fresh attack at Nitish govt in Bihar

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram-Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan on Saturday hit out at the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, saying he feels sad to support a government incapable of curbing crime. File Photo: Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ramvilas) president Chirag Paswan addressing a press conference at party office in Patna, Bihar.(Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

Paswan, who is also a Union Minister in the NDA government, said the administration in Bihar is completely incapable of stopping incidents of murder, kidnapping, robbery and rapes.

"The way crime is happening in Bihar, the administration has totally bowed down in front of the criminals. It is correct that this incident required condemnation, but why such incidents are happening? There is a series of crimes. If it continues like this, the situation would be frightening, rather, it has become so," Chirag Paswan said.

Paswan also accused the state government of either trying to cover up the situation or being unable to handle the situation any longer.

"If it is said that it is happening because of the election, I can also aver it might possibly be so, it might be a conspiracy to defame the government, but even then, it is the responsibility of the administration to control it. How are criminals getting away with the crimes under your administration...Or the administration is trying to cover up the situation, or the administration is completely incapable of handling the situation,” he said.

“I feel sad that I am supporting a government where crime has become uncontrolled,” he added.

The remark from the LJP (RV) leader comes after a 26-year-old woman, participating in a Home Guard recruitment drive, in Gaya was allegedly gang-raped inside an ambulance. The incident, which happened on July 24, occurred while she was being transported to a hospital after she collapsed during a physical test.

This isn't the first time the NDA ally attacked the Nitish-led state government over the law and order situation.

Earlier this month, Chirag attacked the Bihar government, saying that “the morale of the criminals were sky-high” in the state.

“Murders are happening every day. The morale of criminals is sky-high. The strategy of the police and administration is beyond comprehension. The attack inside Paras hospital in Patna's residential neighbourhood proves that criminals are openly challenging the law and administration,” Paswan wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).