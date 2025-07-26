‘Happened 4 times before’: Chirag Paswan defends Bihar SIR as INDIA bloc slams ‘voter cleansing'

Amid the ongoing political storm in Parliament over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, Union Minister Chirag Paswan defended the exercise, reminding critics that this isn't new. Union Minister Chirag Paswan speaks to the media during the Monsoon session of Parliament.(PTI)

"This process is not happening for the first time in the country; it has happened four times before, and this time it is being conducted in the same manner as it was done the previous four times," Paswan told ANI.

Speaking to reporters in Patna, Paswan firmly backed the ongoing revision drive, stating, "No injustice will be done to any citizen of the country, but if someone is an infiltrator in the country, they will not be allowed to misuse the greatest right, the right to vote."

Opposition uproar over Bihar SIR

Paswan's comments came after leaders from the Opposition INDIA bloc, including Rabri Devi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had raised slogans inside Parliament, alleging that the SIR in Bihar is a cover for large-scale voter suppression.

The INDIA bloc claims that the SIR process could result in the deletion of thousands—if not lakhs—of legitimate voters from the rolls.

Despite his reassurances, tensions continue to mount. On Friday, several opposition parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha moved Suspension of Business notices, urging a discussion on the SIR during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Sloganeering repeatedly disrupted proceedings in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, forcing adjournments for the fourth consecutive day of the Monsoon Session.

Outside Parliament, criticism intensified. Speaking to ANI, Shatrughan Sinha said, "Why was SIR brought? The vote looting happening in Maharashtra is being repeated in Bihar, as they know they are losing. Their partner in this is the Election Commission officers."

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra alleged on Friday that the Election Commission of India is "working as a branch" of the Bharatiya Janata Party and that such a thing has "never taken place in the history of India.

Bihar assembly election

The Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year, in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

On the upcoming Bihar Election, Paswan said talks for seat sharing have not started with BJP, JD (U) and other ally parties in Bihar.