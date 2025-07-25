Akin to Bihar, special intensive revision of electoral rolls likely in J&K

Akin to poll-bound Bihar, a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is likely to be conducted in Muslim majority Jammu and Kashmir in the next couple of months, top sources in the Election Commission confided to HT. “We have been given an indication that a comprehensive revision or summary revision of electoral rolls has to be conducted anytime soon after August 15. Therefore, we have already started training assistant returning officers and booth-level officers,” said a top official in the office of chief electoral officer, who declined to be named. (HT File)

The official divulged that sooner or later, SIR has to take place across the country and J&K was no exception to it.

“Ultimately, the country belongs to eligible voters, who are Indian citizens. Only ineligible voters are opposed to the exercise,” he added.

The SIR may possibly cause further delay in holding elections to panchayats and urban local bodies and the impending bypolls for Budgam and Nagrota assembly constituencies.

The J&K Election Commission is also headless after the term of BR Sharma, former Chief Secretary of J&K, ended in May this year.

The objective of an intensified revision is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the Electoral Roll so as to enable them to exercise their franchise, no ineligible voter is included in the electoral rolls and also to introduce complete transparency in the process of addition or deletion of electors in the electoral rolls. The last intensive revision for Bihar was conducted by the Commission in the year 2003.