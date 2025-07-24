ECI cites constitutional responsibility, defends SIR in poll-bound Bihar

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday defended the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in poll-bound Bihar, reiterating the exercise is a constitutional responsibility to ensure free and fair elections. In a statement, it questioned whether it should “pave the way” for fake votes to be cast in the name of deceased, migrated, or duplicate voters. Congress’s Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among opposition members at a protest over the electoral roll revision. (PTI)

The statement came as Opposition lawmakers protested in Parliament House complex against the revision, demanded its roll back, and a discussion on it in both Houses. They raised slogans such as “save democracy” and carried a banner, calling the exercise an attack on democracy as they protested for a third day, alleging the revision was aimed at disenfranchising voters ahead of the Bihar elections.

The ECI called the Constitution the mother of Indian democracy and asked fearing these things, should it, getting misled by some people, “pave the way for some to cast fake votes in the name of deceased voters, voters who have migrated permanently, voters who have got their votes registered at two places, fake voters or foreign voters, going against the Constitution, first in Bihar, then in the entire country”.

The ECI said preparing authentic electoral roll through a transparent process is “the foundation stone for fair elections and a strong democracy.” It urged citizens to look beyond political affiliations and reflect on the importance of accurate voter lists.

“Isn’t the authentic voter list being prepared by the Election Commission through a transparent process, the foundation stone for fair elections and a strong democracy? On these questions, sometimes or other, all of us and all the citizens of India will have to think deeply, going beyond political ideologies. And perhaps the most appropriate time for this essential thinking for all of you has now arrived in India,” said the ECI statement.

In Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged widespread voter manipulation. “This is not only about 5.2 million votes or about Bihar. They cheated in Maharashtra. We requested that the Election Commission show us the voters’ list. They did not show us that. We said, ‘Show us the video.’ They changed the rules. They stole the elections. Maharashtra had 10 million new voters,” Gandhi said.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav accused the ECI of exceeding its mandate. “The Election Commission’s job is not to cut votes, but to add new voters... Today, that which is happening in Bihar will happen in UP [Uttar Pradesh] tomorrow,” he said.

On Wednesday, the ECI said 98.01% of electors have been covered under the first phase of the SIR in Bihar, which concludes on August 1. It reported that two million deceased voters and 2.8 million permanently migrated electors have been identified so far. Additionally, 700,000 voters were found registered at more than one location, while another 100,000 electors were deemed untraceable. In total, 71.7 million elector forms have been received and digitised, it said.