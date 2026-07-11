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    PM Modi receives traditional Maori powhiri welcome at Government House in Auckland

    Prime Minister Narenda Modi is scheduled to interact with prominent business and sports personalities

    Updated on: Jul 11, 2026, 07:14:33 IST
    ANI
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    Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a traditional Maori powhiri ceremonial welcome at the Government House in Auckland on Saturday (local time), reflecting New Zealand's rich indigenous heritage and cultural traditions.

    PM Modi receives a tradtional welcome in New Zealand's Auckland.
    PM Modi receives a tradtional welcome in New Zealand's Auckland.

    Sharing the update on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm ceremonial welcome at the Government House in Auckland. He was honoured with a traditional Maori powhiri, reflecting New Zealand's rich indigenous heritage and cultural values."

    The ceremonial welcome was followed by bilateral talks between PM Modi and his Kiwi counterpart, Christopher Luxon.

    Later today, the Prime Minister is scheduled to interact with prominent business and sports personalities. Reflecting the strong people-to-people ties between India and New Zealand, the Prime Minister will also address a large gathering of the Indian diaspora, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

    On Friday, shortly after arriving in Auckland, PM Modi described his visit as "historic." In a post on X, he thanked Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport and highlighted that this is the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to New Zealand in four decades.

    "Reached Auckland a short while ago. Thankful to Prime Minister Luxon for the welcome at the airport. This visit is historic, being the first Prime Ministerial visit to New Zealand in four decades," he wrote.

    PM Modi arrived in Auckland on Friday and was greeted by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, with whom he shared a warm embrace. This visit is taking place at the invitation of Prime Minister Luxon.

    Following the signing of a Free Trade Agreement in April this year, this visit is expected to act as a catalyst to generate further momentum in trade and bilateral relations. The two leaders previously held a bilateral meeting in New Delhi on March 17, 2025, during Prime Minister Luxon's official visit to India. (ANI)

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