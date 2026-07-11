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    Aero India 2027 to be held in Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Force Station from Feb 8

    The 16th edition of the biennial event is expected to be its biggest so far, reflecting its growing scale and global appeal, the officials said.

    Updated on: Jul 11, 2026, 06:44:00 IST
    By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
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    Aero India 2027 Overview

    Aero India 2027, Asia’s largest airshow, will return to Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Force Station from February 8 to 12, as the country seeks to strengthen its position as a global defence manufacturing hub and expand defence exports, officials aware of the development said on Friday.

    Aero India 2027, Asia’s largest airshow, will return to Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Force Station from February 8 to 12
    Aero India 2027, Asia’s largest airshow, will return to Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Force Station from February 8 to 12

    Event Scale and Organizers

    The 16th edition of the biennial event is expected to be its biggest so far, reflecting its growing scale and global appeal, the officials said. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) will serve as the nodal agency for the event on behalf of the defence ministry’s department of defence production, supported by Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), HT has learnt.

    Partnerships and Objectives

    Both HAL and BEL have already been assigned responsibilities to ensure the smooth conduct of the five-day airshow, which will also serve as a platform for Indian and foreign companies to forge new partnerships and help advance indigenisation in the aerospace sector.

    Government Initiatives

    The airshow comes as the government steps up efforts to boost defence production and exports. India’s annual defence production hit a record 1.78 lakh crore in the financial year 2025-26, up 15.6% from 1.54 lakh crore in the previous fiscal. This marks a 110% increase from FY 2020-21, when defence production stood at 84,643 crore, according to defence ministry data.

    Future Goals

    The government aims to achieve defence manufacturing worth 3 lakh crore by 2029-30. It has also set a target of achieving 50,000 crore in defence exports during the same period.

    Recent Export Agreements

    The recent agreements for the supply of BrahMos cruise missiles and Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles to Indonesia’s armed forces are expected to provide fresh momentum to India’s defence export push. India’s defence exports hit a record 38,424 crore in FY 2025-26, up 63% from 23,622 crore in the previous financial year.

    Exported Hardware

    The hardware India exported includes missiles, artillery guns, rockets, armoured vehicles, offshore patrol vessels, personal protective gear, radars, surveillance systems, ammunition, components, and systems/sub-systems. The number of exporters increased from 128 to 145 in FY 2025-26.

    Policy Reforms Impact

    Policy reforms by the government have boosted the Indian defence industry in the past few years, including the simplification of the industrial licensing procedure, the removal of parts and components from the licensing regime, and the simplification of export authorisation.

    Import Statistics

    India’s arms imports fell 4% between 2016-20 and 2021-25, but the country remains the world’s second-largest importer of military hardware, accounting for 8.2% of global weapon imports, according to a Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report published in March.

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    Home/India News/Aero India 2027 To Be Held In Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Force Station From Feb 8
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