NDA cadet, 17, dies during PT session, roughly two weeks after joining academy

A 17-year-old first-term cadet at the National Defence Academy (NDA) died after suffering a medical emergency during a routine physical training (PT) session on Friday morning, a statement from the ministry of defence said. The incident marks the third death of first-term cadets at the academy since October last year. NDA cadet death: 17-year-old collapses during morning PT, probe underway (Representative image/AP)

The cadet, identified as Abhinav Bajpai from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, had joined the NDA on June 24, according to a statement issued by the Defence Public Relations Office (PRO), Pune.

Officials said Bajpai complained of uneasiness and suddenly lost consciousness during the academy’s routine morning PT session, which was the first official physical training parade after the new batch joined.

“He was immediately evacuated to the Military Hospital, Khadakwasla, where intensive resuscitative efforts were undertaken by the medical team. Despite dedicated efforts to revive him, he could not be revived and was declared dead,” the statement said.

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The NDA has ordered a Court of Inquiry (COI) to ascertain circumstances leading to the incident. The statement said that Bajpai’s family was informed of the death, and the local police were also notified.

The latest incident comes months after two first-term cadets died at the NDA in separate incidents. In the fourth week of October last year, a cadet died during a swimming practice session. Earlier that month, an 18-year-old first-term cadet died in an alleged suicide case.