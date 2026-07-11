‘No right to stay in Odisha’: Kalinga Sena threatens ISKCON over untimely Rath Yatra row

Kalinga Sena, a city-based social and political organisation, on Friday warned the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) against holding untimely Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath by deviating from tradition and culture. Artisans paint a chariot as preparations are underway ahead of the annual Jagannath Rath Yatra, in Puri, Odisha. (PTI)

The activists of the Sena, during the day, staged a protest before the ISKCON temple here for rejecting Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb's appeal to hold rath yatra across the globe according to scriptures.

The Sena activists led by their president Hemant Rath pledged to ensure that the ISKCON devotees do not enter Puri during the upcoming rath yatra on July 16.

They also issued a threat to ISKCON against holding rath yatra in Bhubaneswar, a regular practice being carried out by the organisation for decades.

The Bhubaneswar branch of ISKCON, however, holds the rath yatra as per the tradition of the Puri temple.

"The ISKCON has no right to stay in Odisha as the organisation has insulted Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb, who is considered the first servitor of Lord Jagannath. Our activists will ensure that ISKCON people do not remain present during the rath yatra in Puri and Bhubaneswar," Rath told reporters.

Asked whether the Sena is taking the law into its hands, Rath said, "If they do not have respect for our Jagannath culture, why should we honour them in Puri? They have no business in Puri. Our activists will stop all activities of ISKCON across Odisha."

He said despite repeated appeals, ISKCON has failed to adhere to the schedule fixed for holding rath yatra of Lord Jagannath. "All ISKCON temples will be targeted and locked if the society does not stop untimely rath yatra across the world," Rath warned.

Sena also called the people of Odisha to oppose ISKCON in their respective areas.