Businessman, BJP leader Gopal Khemka shot dead outside Patna home, six years after son's murder

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead by a bike-borne unidentified man in Bihar's capital on Friday, police said. His son, Gunjan Khemka, was murdered in a similar way six years back. Gopal Khemka was gunned down near his residence in Patna, echoing the 2018 murder of his son Gunjan Khemka.

Police said that Khemka had returned to his Ramgulam Chowk home from Bankipur Club around 11 pm. “As soon as he alighted from his vehicle, an assailant fired at him from point-blank range and the bike-borne assailant managed to flee. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital where the doctor declared him brought dead,” a police officer said.

Bihar's director general of police (DGP) Binay Kumar has directed the Special Task Force (STF) and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to assist Patna police, the officer added.

“Multiple rounds of bullets of 9mm bore were fired when the victims were still inside the car. Raids are being conducted to nab the killer. The reason behind the murder is not clear. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case,” city superintendent of police (SP) said.

Gunjan, who was the proprietor of G K Cotton Mill, was shot dead by a bike-borne man on December 20, 2018, near his factory gate in the Hajipur Industrial Estate area in Bihar’s Vaishali district.

Meanwhile, independent MP from Purnea, Pappu Yadav (Rajesh Ranjan), visited the murder spot and criticised the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government.

“Bihar has become a sanctuary for criminals! Nitish ji, please spare Bihar,” he wrote on X.

He added that if the government had taken strict action when Gunjan was killed, “Gopal Khemka would not have been murdered today.”

In another post, Yadav wrote, “Seven years ago, Gopal Khemka ji’s son Gunjan Khemka was murdered, and I had gone to assure them of justice. If the government at that time had not become a partner to the criminals and had taken strict action against them, Gopal Khemka ji would not have been murdered today! As soon as I got the news, I reached there. But in this cruel mega-thug regime, no one is safe, Bihar has become a sanctuary for criminals! Nitish ji, please spare Bihar.”