Bihar’s DGP visits Gunjan Khemka murder spot, says close to cracking case

Amid widespread outrage over the recent killing of Gunjan Khemka (36), member of a prominent business family of Bihar and BJP activist, state’s director general of police (DGP) K S Dwivedi and top police officers on Thursday reviewed the law and order situation in the state and visited the Hajipur factory where he was shot dead a few days ago.

A spate of high-profile murders over the last few days has caused a lot of embarrassment to the state government.

The DGP said that the police was close to cracking the murder of Khemka, which he said could happen in two-three days. “Police are carrying out investigation from different angles,” he said.

Khemka’s daring murder on December 20 at the gate of his factory in the Hajipur industrial area had created a big uproar, with traders and businessmen also taking out a candle light march in protest against the deteriorating law and order situation.

On Thursay, the DGP along with ADG CID Vinay Kumar, IG (Muzaffarpur zone) Sunil Kumar visited the Khemka’s cotton factory. They also inspected the spot where he was shot dead by a bike-borne assailant who is still at large. The DGP spoke to the factory staff and later visited Vaishali SP office and held a meeting with the senior officials.

“Vaishali police are working hard to crack the case and many suspects have been identified. The process of verification is on. The police headquarters is constantly monitoring the case,” the DGP said.

During the review meeting, the DGP also reviewed the progress in the case involving murder of former mayor of Muzaffarpur, Sameer Kumar, on November 24.

Earlier, on December 25, the Gujarat police arrested one Mohammad Anzar Ansari, a native of Godda district in Jharkhand working at a thread manufacturing unit at Wapi in Gujarat for allegedly making a threat call to Khemka’s wife on July 5 this year.

Patna SSP Manu Maharaaj said police team from Patna was sent to Wapi to bring him transit remand.

Gunjan Khemka had provided three cell phone numbers in his FIR lodged with Patna’s Gandhi Maidan police station, which were allegedly used to make three separate calls within a few hours on June 23 this year threatening that he would be kidnapped and killed.

Case so far

On Dec 20, Khemka was shot dead at the gate of his factory in the Hajipur industrial area

On Dec 25, the Gujarat police arrested a Jharkhand native working in Wapi for allegedly making a threat call to Khemka’s wife on July 5 this year

DGP says 2-3 days away from cracking Khemka murder

State police chief also reviewed progress in ex-Muzaffarpur mayor’s murder case

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 14:28 IST