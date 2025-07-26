Bihar shocker: Woman faints during home guard recruitment, gang-raped in ambulance

A 26-year-old woman participating in a Home Guard recruitment drive in Gaya was allegedly gang-raped inside an ambulance while being transported to a hospital after collapsing during a physical test. The candidate, who fainted mid-race, was being taken to the hospital in an ambulance.(AI-generated image)

According to the police, the incident took place on July 24 during a physical endurance test at the Bihar Military Police grounds in Bodh Gaya. The candidate, who fainted mid-race, was being taken to the hospital in an ambulance stationed at the venue. During the journey, she alleges she was sexually assaulted by multiple individuals inside the vehicle.

Acting swiftly, the Gaya Police arrested two suspects - Vinay Kumar, the ambulance driver, and Ajit Kumar, the onboard technician - within two hours of receiving the complaint. Both are currently in custody and being interrogated.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Gaya formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Bodh Gaya under the guidance of the City SP, to investigate the matter. A Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was also deployed to collect crucial evidence from the scene. CCTV footage from the surrounding area confirmed the ambulance’s route and timeline, providing key insights into the investigation.

The victim underwent a medical examination, and her statement was recorded. According to the police complaint, she regained partial consciousness during transport and later informed authorities that three to four men raped her inside the vehicle.

The incident has sparked political condemnation. Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Chirag Paswan strongly criticised the law-and-order situation in Bihar, questioning the effectiveness of the state police and demanding immediate and stringent action against the culprits.

Shooting in Bihar

Meanwhile, in a separate violent incident in Supaul district, three men - including two brothers and their nephew - were injured in a shooting allegedly triggered by a family dispute. The incident occurred in Ward Number 4 of Madhopur Panchayat under Chhatapur police station on Friday.

The accused, Chandan Kumar Ram, allegedly opened fire on his two elder brothers, 45-year-old Sushil Ram and 42-year-old Sunil Ram, along with their nephew, Guddu Ram. All three sustained gunshot injuries and were initially treated at Chhatapur Community Health Centre (CHC). Sunil Ram, who also serves as the in-charge headmaster of a local primary school, was critically wounded with a bullet injury to the stomach and was later shifted to a private hospital in Supaul for advanced care.

Dr. Deepak Kumar of the CHC confirmed the severity of the injuries. “Three patients were brought here—Sunil Ram was unconscious and is in critical condition. We are doing everything we can,” he told ANI.

Police have arrested Chandan Kumar Ram in connection with the shooting. Investigations are ongoing in both cases.