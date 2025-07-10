On citizenship, Aadhaar and timing, SC's questions to EC on Bihar voter roll revision

From the timing of the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar to the exclusion of Aadhaar card from list of documents, the Supreme Court had some pointed questions for the Election Commission of India on Thursday. The Supreme Court heard a batch of petitions challenging the revision of electoral rolls.(AFP/Representative image)

The questions came as the top court heard a batch of petitions that challenged the revision of electoral rolls and called it “arbitrary” and “unconstitutional".

Here are some key points the Supreme Court raised for the EC to answer:

"Why connecting SIR in Bihar to assembly elections in November? Why can't it be irrespective of elections?"

“Why is Aadhaar excluded from the Bihar Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls?” the Supreme Court bench questioned, to which the poll panel said "Aadhaar card not a proof of citizenship".

“Why are you getting into citizenship issue in special revision of electoral rolls in Bihar? It is domain of MHA”.

"If you are to check citizenship under SIR of electoral rolls in Bihar, then you should have acted early; it is a bit late."

The Election Commission, facing heat over the provision, told the Supreme Court that it was important that electoral rolls be revised with time to look into inclusion or exclusion of voter names.

Senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for one of the petitioners, said the revision of electoral rolls can be permitted under the Representation of People Act.

The hearing came after 10 petitions were filed challenging the SIR provision in Bihar ahead of Assembly elections in October-November. For the electoral roll revision, voter ID and Aadhaar cards are not being considered, the poll body has said.

The move had sparked outrage from the Opposition, and Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, and some political parties, were also among petitioners challenging the poll body's action.

The poll body says that the current revision is in line with constitutional provisions and that a similar SIR was last conducted in 2003. However, Live Law quoted the petitioners arguing that "the guidelines provide certain classes of people who don't have to come within the revision exercise. Most importantly this exercise has no basis in law."

While the Supreme Court agreed that there was nothing wrong in "purging electoral rolls" to ensure that only citizens are on the roll, it did question the timing of the move, just ahead of Bihar elections.