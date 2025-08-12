JP Nadda vs Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha over Opposition's demands to discuss Bihar SIR

Union Minister JP Nadda and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday engaged in a heated exchange soon after the proceedings of the Rajya Sabha resumed. Saying that the opposition wants Parliament to function and have discussions, Kharge alleged that it is the Centre that "doesn't want the House to function".(PTI)

Proceedings of the House commenced with Sasmit Patra in the Chair, calling Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to discuss the legislative business for the day.

Soon after Mandaviya started speaking, the Opposition demanded that the Leader of Opposition, Mallikarjun Kharge, be allowed to speak.

Speaking in the House, LoP Kharge demanded a discussion on the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR), alleging that "lakhs of votes" of Dalits, Adivasis, minorities, poor and marginalised sections of the society are "being cut."

He said, "All MPs of the opposition raised the issue of SIR and the government should respond to it, because a lot of Dalits, Adivasis, and minorities are not being included in it. Lakhs of votes are being cut. If they want to keep the Parliament and democracy alive, they should give permission to discuss this issue. If the permission is not given, then it will be understood that this is against the Constitution. It (SIR) is affecting the poor, Dalits, Adivasis, OBCs, and the marginalised section of society. It started from Bihar, then it will be conducted in Assam, Bengal and the rest of the country."

Saying that the opposition wants Parliament to function and have discussions, Kharge alleged that it is the government that "doesn't want the House to function.

He further raised the "vote theft" allegations, calling the BJP-led government a "chori ki Sarkar" (This is a stolen government). With this, the opposition MPs started sloganeering.

For a few days, it was our clear demand that there should be a discussion on SIR. The opposition wants Parliament to function and discuss every issue. But the BJP government does not want to discuss. They have come to power through 'vote chori'. Ye chori ki Sarkar hai," said Kharge.

Leader of the House JP Nadda responded to the protests in the House, alleging that the opposition doesn't believe in "healthy democracy."

Nadda further asserted that the government is ready to discuss every issues but according to the rules, adding that the government will not allow "obstructionism, anarchism" and this parliament will function according to the rules.

Nadda said, "I had said earlier that the opposition's behaviour is a conspiracy to obstruct the smooth functioning of the house. They don't believe in a healthy democracy. On July 21, the government had said that it is ready to discuss any issue, but it should be constitutional and according to the rules."

The leader of the House urged the Chair that the "political statement" given by the LoP should be expunged from the proceedings of the House.

Nadda said, "The LoP raised the issue of point of order, but he didn't discuss that, rather he discussed SIR and gave a political statement. I would urge that these be expunged from the proceedings of the House. Because that is not in order of the rules and regulations of the Parliament. They (opposition) always demand to discuss SIR under rule 267, and every day it is answered that there cannot be a discussion on that."

Nadda criticised the opposition for disrupting Rajya Sabha proceedings, claiming they wasted 64 hours since the monsoon session began and held Parliament "hostage."

He said, "What we are discussing today was decided in the meeting of BAC and obstructing this is equal to making the Parliament hostage. We will not allow obstructionism or anarchism; this parliament will function according to the rules. They have wasted 64 hours and 25 minutes of the Rajya Sabha since the session commenced. Isn't it equal to holding the Parliament hostage? They are not interested in debate and discussion. That should be expunged."

On the 17th day of the Monsoon Session, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge joined fellow INDIA bloc members in staging a protest in Parliament over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue.

Several Opposition MPs arrived wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with the slogan '124 Not Out'.

Prominent leaders such as Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar), MP Supriya Sule, and DMK MP Kanimozhi were seen holding onions during the protest.

On Monday, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, and other INDIA bloc MPs were detained by the Delhi Police while marching from Parliament to the Election Commission office in protest against alleged irregularities in Bihar.

The ongoing SIR of the electoral rolls in Bihar has erupted into a massive row in the country, with the opposition INDIA bloc alleging that it will delete a significant chunk of voters.