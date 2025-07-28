Jaishankar slams Opposition during Op Sindoor debate, asks ‘Which one of you…’

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Monday invoked the strikes on terror camps in Pakistan to underline the Modi government’s resolve in responding to cross-border terrorism. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar speaks during debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha.(PTI)

“It was a commitment made by the Prime Minister, to the people of India, that we would hit those symbols, those sites, those planning places,” Jaishankar said in the Lok Sabha.

Jaishankar questioned the Opposition parties, asking if any of them had ever imagined that terror hubs like Bahawalpur and Muridke could be hit the way they were.

“So today, when I hear many questions from across the A, I want to say, which one of you would imagine that Bahawalpur and Muridke would be brought down the way it was. Which one of you thought?” he asked.

Jaishankar hits out at Opposition for ruling out strikes

Jaishankar said the opposition never even considered such strikes during their tenure and stressed that the May 7 operation sent a strong message to Pakistan to stop supporting terror.

“When did you even think of it during your term? You didn't even cross your mind. In fact, on the contrary, you ruled it out after 26 years,” he said.

“So, I think our objectives are very clear. We wanted to send a message to the terrorists. We wanted to send a message to Pakistan, but do not continue the support for terrorism. And I think on the morning of 7th of May, that message went home loud and clear,” the minister added.

Jaishankar said Operation Sindoor reflects a new normal in India’s anti-terror response, hit out at the Opposition for enabling Chinese tech earlier, and asserted that unlike past governments, the current regime engaged China with clarity on terrorism, trade, and de-escalation.

“Opposition lectures us on dealing with China but they allowed 2G and 3G from China; our government made indigenous 5G, ” said Jaishankar, adding, “Did not go to China for Olympics, secret deals; went there to make India's stand clear on terror, trade and de-escalation.”