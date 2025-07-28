‘Why did you stop?’: Rahul Gandhi intervenes as Rajnath Singh details Operation Sindoor ceasefire

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi got up abruptly in Parliament to ask “aapne roki kyun (why did you stop)?” when defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke of how India agreed to a cessation of hostilities after Operation Sindoor in May. The exchange took place during the Lok Sabha special debate on India's response to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.(AICC/ANI)

Before Rahul Gandhi intervened, Rajnath Singh said, in Hindi: “We gave the defence forces complete freedom, to choose the targets, and deliver a hard-hitting reply.”

He added, “The aim of this operation was not to go to war, but to force the enemy to surrender before our mighty armed forces. On the morning of 10 May, after the Indian Air Force destroyed several of their airbases, Pakistan conceded defeat and sought to cease hostilities.”

He had to halt as he was saying: “They (Pakistan) called our DGMO and said, ‘sir, please stop now, it’s enough. (Maharaj, ab rok dijiiye; bahut ho gaya’. We accepted their request with the caveat that…”