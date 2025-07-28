Search
Mon, Jul 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Why did you stop?’: Rahul Gandhi intervenes as Rajnath Singh details Operation Sindoor ceasefire

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Jul 28, 2025 04:17 pm IST

Defence minister Rajnath Singh was speaking of how India agreed to a cessation of hostilities after Operation Sindoor in May

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi got up abruptly in Parliament to ask “aapne roki kyun (why did you stop)?” when defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke of how India agreed to a cessation of hostilities after Operation Sindoor in May. The exchange took place during the Lok Sabha special debate on India's response to Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.(AICC/ANI)
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.(AICC/ANI)

Before Rahul Gandhi intervened, Rajnath Singh said, in Hindi: “We gave the defence forces complete freedom, to choose the targets, and deliver a hard-hitting reply.”

He added, “The aim of this operation was not to go to war, but to force the enemy to surrender before our mighty armed forces. On the morning of 10 May, after the Indian Air Force destroyed several of their airbases, Pakistan conceded defeat and sought to cease hostilities.”

He had to halt as he was saying: “They (Pakistan) called our DGMO and said, ‘sir, please stop now, it’s enough. (Maharaj, ab rok dijiiye; bahut ho gaya’. We accepted their request with the caveat that…”

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Parliament Monsoon Session Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘Why did you stop?’: Rahul Gandhi intervenes as Rajnath Singh details Operation Sindoor ceasefire
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On