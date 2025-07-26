'Very much' remind me of India-Pak conflict: Trump on Thai-Cambodia tensions

As he announced he was seeking to mediate a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia, US President Donald Trump on Saturday said the intensified tensions between the bordering countries "very much" reminded him of the India-Pakistan conflict. US President Donald Trump has sought to broker a ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia.(AP)

In a Truth Social post, Trump said efforts were underway to ensure Thailand and Cambodia reached a ceasefire agreement, and that he got in touch with leaders of both countries over separate phone calls.

"I am trying to simplify a complex situation! Many people are being killed in this War, but it very much reminds me of the Conflict between Pakistan and India, which was brought to a successful halt," a part of Trump's post made after his conversation with the Prime Minister of Cambodia.

India and Pakistan recently saw a military conflict following the launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, a move targeted to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

The operation was launched by India days after a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam claimed 26 lives, all civilians.

A military conflict ensued between the bordering countries after Pakistan's targeting of Army bases in India, and a ceasefire was announced on May 10.

Ever since, Donald Trump has claimed multiple times that brokered the truce, linking the move to a trade. While India has rejected his claim asserting the ceasefire was agreed upon bilaterally, Pakistan credits Trump with the de-escalation of tensions between the bordering nations.

Trump's recent remark on the India-Pakistan conflict came as he spoke about the Thailand-Cambodia clashes. In subsequent posts, Trump said he had spoke to leaders of both neighbouring countries and they want immediate ceasefire. "After speaking to both Parties, Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seems to be a natural. We will soon see!" a part of his post read.

Trump also said both countries wanted to be on the ‘trading table’ with the US, but said he would act on it only after peace is restored.