'Pak's 48-hour plan to get India to its knees was folded in 8 hours': CDS Anil Chauhan

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan on Tuesday stated that Islamabad was the one to escalate the conflict with India when it launched a barrage of attacks on the night of May 10, three days after Indian military strikes under ‘Operation Sindoor’ that targetted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). General Anil Chauhan (C), Chief of Defence Staff of Indian Armed Forces (AFP/MOHD RASFAN)

“On the 10th of May, at about 1 am, their (Pakistan) aim was to get India to its knees in 48 hours. Multiple attacks were launched and in some manner, they have escalated this conflict, which we had actually hit only terror targets,” stated CDS Chauhan in an address at the Savitribai Phule Pune University.

CDS Anil Chauhan further said that the operations, “which Pakistan thought would continue for 48 hours, folded up in about eight hours.”

On May 10, 2025, after a series of late night attacks launched by Pakistan, India thwarted and retaliated by targeting key airbases such as Nur Khan, Murid and Rafiqui across the neighbouring country.

Following these attacks and escalation, Pakistan's DGMO reached out to their Indian counterpart on the hotline, stating Islamabad was ready to talk.

“Pakistan's decision to talk to India on May 10 stemmed from realisation that it will suffer more if its operation continues. When request for talks and de-escalation came from Pakistan, we accepted it," said CDS Gen Chauhan.

What happened on May 10?

On the night of May 9-10, Pakistan escalated and intensified its attacks across the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB). As per the statement issued by the Defence Ministry and External Affairs Ministry, Pakistan launched attacks cross 26 locations from Srinagar, J&K to Naliya, Gujarat.

The attacks also targeted IAF stations at Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur and Bhuj. Pakistan also targeted medical centres and schools at IAF bases in Srinagar, Udhampur and Awantipora.

At 1:40 AM on May 10, Pakistan carried out a high-speed missile attack as part of its attempt to target airbases in Punjab, India.

A majority of the attacks launched by Pakistan were thwarted by the Indian armed forces.

In response to this escalation, India carried out precision attacks on Pakistani military bases, command centres, weapons sites and more. Some of the key air bases hit were Rafiqui, Murid, Nur Khan, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, and Chunian.

Following this escalation, Pakistan reached out for talks with India to end hostilities and at 5 PM, both countries officially declared a ceasefire.