Donald Trump doubles down on India-Pakistan ceasefire claim, uses ‘very nasty N word’

US President Donald Trump has once again claimed credit for brokering a ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan, stating that the tensions escalated to a dangerously high level, nearly reaching what he preferred to call the “n word”, a reference to nuclear conflict. US President Donald Trump claimed that the tensions between India and Pakistan escalated dangerously and were close to reaching the point of a nuclear conflict.(AFP)

In an interview with Fox News, during his Middle East visit, Donald Trump called his alleged role in the ceasefire understanding “one of the biggest successes he has ever been given credit for”.

Notably, Trump and the US administration's claims on brokering the ceasefire have been denied by the Indian government indirectly in an official statement. The Indian government and the Indian Army maintained that the ceasefire understanding was reached through bilateral talks between the DGsMO of India and Pakistan.

Trump's 'N' word remark on the India-Pakistan conflict

The US President claimed that the tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack escalated dangerously and were close to reaching the point of a nuclear conflict.

"It was getting deeper. Everyone was stronger, stronger to a point where the next one was gonna be, you know what... the n word," Trump said during the interview.

"You know what the n word is, right? It's the N word. That’s a very nasty word, right? In a lot of ways. The n word used in a nuclear sense."

The Trump administration's offer to mediate between India and Pakistan on the longstanding Kashmir issue was earlier met with a strong pushback, after which Washington backed "direct bilateral communication.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India’s long-standing position has been that any issues related to Jammu and Kashmir “have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally".

Operation Sindoor

Under Operation Sindoor, India neutralised over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir through precision strikes.

After India's precision strikes on these terror camps, Pakistan escalated the conflict with cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks on India's military bases, prompting retaliatory Indian strikes on Pakistani radar stations, airfields, and communication hubs.

India-Pakistan ceasefire understanding

Both India and Pakistan last week announced an immediate ceasefire of all hostilities across land, air, and sea.

However, just hours after the ceasefire understanding, a series of drone sightings and explosions rocked Jammu and Kashmir, triggering air defence responses by Indian security forces to neutralise the aerial threats.