India Pakistan news live updates: Govt blocks Pak goods rerouted via UAE, says report

India Pakistan news live updates: Earlier, India imposed an immediate ban on the import and transit of all goods originating in, or exported from, Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack.

India Pakistan news live updates: As the ceasefire understanding between New Delhi and Islamabad continues amid border tensions, the Indian government announced that it will send several all-party delegations to different countries, starting next week, to expose Pakistan-sponsored terrorism at the world forum. The exercise is aimed at presenting India's stance against Pakistan on terror on global stages and platforms in the wake of Operation Sindoor -- India's diplomatic offensive against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed....Read More

In another major development, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), under the Finance Ministry, has begun blocking transit shipments from Pakistan that are being rerouted through third countries such as the UAE, The Indian Express reported, citing a government official.

On Friday, defence minister Rajnath Singh visited the Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat and addressed the air warriors after the launch of Operation Sindoor. He said India's fight against terrorism is not just a matter of security; it has now become a part of the national defence doctrine, and we will root out this hybrid and proxy warfare.

The defence minister made it clear that Operation Sindoor is not yet over and commended the effective role played by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in Operation Sindoor, which is being appreciated by the world.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also addressed his country on Friday and said that India and Pakistan should sit down at the table like peaceful neighbours and settle their outstanding issues, including Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan was extended till Sunday, May 18, as the truce continued to remain intact following four days of intense cross-border conflict, Bloomberg reported, citing a top official in Islamabad.

The statement came hours after Pakistani foreign minister Ishaq Dar said in a speech in his Parliament that Islamabad would not violate the ceasefire, which ultimately will lead "to a dialogue and it will be a composite dialogue".

India-Pakistan news: Latest updates