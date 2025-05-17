‘At 2:30am….’: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif confirms Indian missile strike on Nur Khan airbase

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has admitted to India’s precision missile strike on the Nur Khan airbase in Rawalpindi and other sites, revealing that Army chief General Asim Munir personally called him at 2:30am on the intervening night of May 9 and 10 to inform him about the attack during the Operation Sindoor. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks while attending a passing out parade at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) in Abbottabad.(AFP file)

This is a rare acknowledgement that contradicts Pakistan's usual stance of denial when it comes to Indian military action.

A video of Shehbaz Sharif's statement has gone viral on social media.

Addressing a special 'Youm-e-Tashakur' event at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad, Shehbaz Sharif is purportedly heard saying, “On the intervening night of May 9-10 around 2.30 am, Army chief Asim Munir called me over a secure line, informing me that Hindustani ballistic missiles had hit Nur Khan airbase and other areas. I can tell you that by swearing on the God that there was confidence, self-confidence and patriotism in the General's voice.”

“Our Air Force used homegrown technology to save our country, and they even used modern gadgets and technology on Chinese jets,” he added.

On May 10, Pakistan had claimed that its three air bases were targeted by Indian missiles and drones. Pakistan military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry told a hurriedly called press conference in Islamabad at around 4am that Nur Khan (Chaklala, Rawalpindi), Murid (Chakwal) and Rafiqui (Shorkot in Jhang district) air bases of Pakistan Air Force were targeted.

Recent satellite images captured by Maxar Technologies revealed significant damage to multiple air bases in Pakistan. The images show damage to four Pakistani air bases: Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, PAF Base Mushaf in Sargodha, Bholari Air Base, and PAF Base Shahbaz in Jacobabad.

Satellite images taken on April 25, 2025, and May 10, 2025, show damage to air base facilities, indicating a possible strike or attack at the Nur Khan airbase.

Reacting to Shehbaz Sharif's statement, leaders of both the ruling party and the Opposition in India took potshots at the Pakistani prime minister.

“Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif himself admits that General Asim Munir called him at 2:30am to inform him that India had bombed Nur Khan Air Base and several other locations. Let that sink in — the Prime Minister was woken up in the middle of the night with news of strikes deep inside Pakistan. This speaks volumes about the scale, precision, and boldness of #OperationSindoor,” Bharatiya Janata Party IT head Amit Malviya posted on X.

Priyanka Chaturvedi of the Shiv Sena (UBT) also took a swipe at Sharif.

“To be as clueless as this man when terror airbases under his control are being destroyed by India. Deeply satisfying,” Priyanka Chaturvedi posted.