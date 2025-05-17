Menu Explore
After Rajnath Singh's warning, Shehbaz Sharif says India, Pakistan should settle outstanding issues

ByHT News Desk
May 17, 2025 05:35 AM IST

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that India and Pakistan fought three wars and got nothing.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday night said Islamabad and New Delhi should sit down at the table like peaceful neighbours and settle their outstanding issues, including Kashmir, news agency PTI reported.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.(AFP)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.(AFP)

Addressing a special 'Youm-e-Tashakur' event in Islamabad, Shehbaz said that India and Pakistan fought three wars and got nothing.

"The lesson is to sit down as peaceful neighbours and settle all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir. Without resolution of our issues, we cannot have peace in this part of the world,” Shehbaz said.

"If peace comes, we can also cooperate in counterterrorism,” the prime minister added.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end a four-day-long military confrontation marked by intense cross-border drone and missile exchanges.

Also Read | Pakistan to use 14 crore to fund Jaish chief Masood Azhar: Rajnath Singh issues stern warning

Sharif's statement comes hours after Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh asserted that Operation Sindoor is not over yet and issued a stern warning to Pakistan. "When the right time comes, we will show the full picture to the world. We have kept Pakistan on probation. If its behaviour improves, then okay, otherwise, it will be given the strictest punishment," Rajnath Singh said.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people.

New Delhi has made it clear that it will only have a dialogue with Pakistan on the return of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the issue of terrorism.

During Friday's address, Sharif said that while Pakistan is a peaceful nation, it reserves the right to deliver a “befitting response” in its defence.

“Pakistan is a peaceful country, but it reserves the right to give a befitting response in its defence,” he said, referring to the recent military confrontation with India.

Also Read  | Pakistan deputy PM falls for fake news while hailing air force, local media fact checks

He praised the armed forces for responding “befittingly and effectively” and said they had written a “golden chapter” in the country's military history.

This is the second time Pakistan has observed ‘Youm-e-Tashakkur’ (Day of Thanks) since the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, with the first observance held on Sunday featuring nationwide rallies in support of the armed forces, according to PTI.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
