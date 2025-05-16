Pakistan to use 14 crore to fund Jaish chief Masood Azhar: Rajnath Singh issues stern warning

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday warned that Pakistan will allocate ₹14 crore of its citizens’ tax revenue to fund Masood Azhar, the UN-designated terrorist leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed. Bhuj, May 16 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the gathering during his visit to Bhuj Air Force Station, in Bhuj on Friday. (ANI Photo)(ANI X)

While addressing air warriors at the Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat, Rajnath Singh raised serious concerns over Pakistan’s renewed efforts to rebuild its terror infrastructure and urged the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reconsider its one-billion-dollar assistance to Islamabad.

“Pakistan will spend the tax collected from its citizens to give around ₹14 crore to Masood Azhar, the head of Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist organisation, even though he is a UN-designated terrorist. The Pakistan government has also announced financial assistance to rebuild the terror infrastructure of Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed located in Muridke and Bahawalpur," said Rajnath Singh.

He said that a large portion of the IMF’s $1 billion aid to Pakistan would fund terror infrastructure, calling it indirect terror financing and urging that India’s contributions not be used for such purposes.

“Certainly, a large part of IMF’s one billion dollars assistance will be used to fund the terror infrastructure. Will this not be considered indirect funding by IMF, an international organisation? Any financial assistance to Pakistan is no less than terror funding. The funds India gives to IMF should not be used, directly or indirectly, to create terror infrastructure in Pakistan or any other country,” defence minister added.

He said that the current ceasefire signifies India has placed Pakistan on probation, with future actions dependent on its behaviour. “If the behaviour improves, it is fine; but if there is any disturbance, harshest punishment will be given,” Rajnath Singh said.

‘Our actions were just a trailer’: Rajnath Singh says Operation Sindoor is far from over

Rajnath Singh further said that Operation Sindoor is far from over. “Our actions were just a trailer, we will show the full picture, if need be. ‘Attacking and eliminating terrorism’ is the new normal of New India,” he said.

He praised the Indian Air Force (IAF) for its decisive role in Operation Sindoor, noting that the operation has earned global recognition. Commending the air warriors for neutralising terror camps in Pakistan and PoK within just 23 minutes, he said, “When missiles were dropped inside the enemy territory, the world heard the echoes of India’s valour and might.”

He added that the IAF led the offensive against terrorism, and during the operation, it not only dominated the enemy but decimated them.