‘India has kept Pakistan on probation…’: Rajnath Singh says Operation Sindoor far from over

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday delivered a strong message to Pakistan during his visit to the Bhuj Rudra Mata Air Force Station in Gujarat, asserting that India's Operation Sindoor is not over yet. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says Operation Sindoor far from over in Gujarat's Bhuj(PIB)

Referring to the recent Operation Sindoor, the minister stated that the mission is ongoing and far from concluded. “Operation Sindoor is not over yet; this was just a trailer. We will show the full movie to the world when the right time comes,” he declared.

In a pointed warning to Islamabad, Singh said India is closely monitoring Pakistan’s conduct. “We have kept Pakistan on probation to see if its behaviour will improve,” he added.

Referring to the recent cross-border strikes, he said, “The whole world has seen how our military destroyed nine terrorist hideouts on Pakistani soil.”

Rajnath Singh emphasized that India’s Air force had proven its long-range capabilities. “It is not a small matter that our Air Force has the capability to reach every corner of Pakistan; this has been proven during Operation Sindoor,” he said.

He claimed significant damage was inflicted on Pakistan's infrastructure. “Many of their air bases were destroyed,” Singh stated, adding, “Pakistan itself has acknowledged the power of the BrahMos missile.”

The defence minister’s remarks came during his visit to Bhuj, where he was accompanied by Air Chief Marshal AP Singh. The visit followed a trip to Srinagar’s Badami Bagh Cantonment, where he met with Army personnel stationed in Jammu and Kashmir.