Pakistan bowed down to the power of Brahmos missile: Rajnath Singh on Operation Sindoor

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2025 12:51 PM IST

Rajnath Singh said that Pakistan bowed down to the power of India's Brahmos missile.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday lauded the Indian military for a successful Operation Sindoor, where India hit nine terror infrastructure sites within Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The minister said that Pakistan bowed down to the power of India's Brahmos missile.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with air force personnel as he departs from Srinagar International Airport.(X/Rajnath Singh)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh interacts with air force personnel as he departs from Srinagar International Airport.(X/Rajnath Singh)

Singh made the remarks while addressing air warriors at Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat.

His visit comes a day after he concluded his visit to the Badami Bagh Cantt in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, where he met and interacted with Indian Army soldiers.

Singh will also visit the Smritivan Earthquake Memorial and Museum in Bhuj, which pays homage to the people who lost their lives in the devastating earthquake that struck the region on January 26, 2001.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
