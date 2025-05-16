Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘IMF should reconsider loan to Pakistan': Rajnath Singh in terror funding warning

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2025 12:48 PM IST

Rajnath Singh opposed IMF financial aid to Pakistan, claiming it could support terrorism. He called for the IMF to reassess its decision.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday strongly opposed any financial assistance to Pakistan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), warning that such aid could end up funding terrorist organisations operating from its soil.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh interacts with army personnel during his visit to Badami Bagh Cantonment, in Srinagar on Thursday. (Office of LG J&K - X)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh interacts with army personnel during his visit to Badami Bagh Cantonment, in Srinagar on Thursday. (Office of LG J&K - X)

“IMF aid will be used to fund these terrorist organisations. Pakistan should not be given any financial aid, or it will fund terror. We want the IMF to think over again,” Singh said, issuing a sharp statement that underscores India’s concerns over global financing being misused to support cross-border terrorism.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘IMF should reconsider loan to Pakistan': Rajnath Singh in terror funding warning
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 16, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On