‘IMF should reconsider loan to Pakistan': Rajnath Singh in terror funding warning

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Friday strongly opposed any financial assistance to Pakistan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), warning that such aid could end up funding terrorist organisations operating from its soil. Defence minister Rajnath Singh interacts with army personnel during his visit to Badami Bagh Cantonment, in Srinagar on Thursday. (Office of LG J&K - X)

“IMF aid will be used to fund these terrorist organisations. Pakistan should not be given any financial aid, or it will fund terror. We want the IMF to think over again,” Singh said, issuing a sharp statement that underscores India’s concerns over global financing being misused to support cross-border terrorism.