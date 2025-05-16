‘Crushed Pakistan-based terrorists in 23 minutes’: Rajnath Singh's 'breakfast' swipe as he lauds IAF at Bhuj airbase

In a rousing address at the Bhuj Air Force Station, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday hailed the Indian Air Force’s precision and speed during Operation Sindoor, declaring that the operation showcased India's military might to the world and crushed terrorism emanating from across the border in record time. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses the gathering during his visit to Badami Bagh Cantonment, in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI)

“Jitni der mein nashta paani hota hai, utni der mein aapne dushmano ko nipta diya (In the time it takes to have breakfast, you dealt with the enemies),” Singh said, drawing loud applause from the personnel present.

The minister praised the air warriors for completing their mission in just 23 minutes. “Whatever you did during Operation Sindoor has made all Indians proud — whether they are in India or abroad. The Indian Air Force needed just 23 minutes to dismantle the terror infrastructure nurtured in Pakistan,” he added.

Singh also noted that the operation had captured global attention. “The whole world is in awe of what our Air Warriors did. You didn’t just strike at terror camps; you sent a clear message — India will not tolerate terrorism and will hit back with precision and force,” he said.