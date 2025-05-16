Pakistan a ‘peaceful nation’ but reserves right to give ‘befitting reply’: PM Shehbaz Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that while Pakistan is a peaceful nation, it reserves the right to deliver a “befitting response” in its defence. His remarks came as the country marked Youm-e-Tashakur (Day of Thanks) to honour its military. Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif speaks during the 79th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on September 27, 2024. (AFP File)

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end a four-day-long military confrontation marked by intense cross-border drone and missile exchanges.

According to state-run Radio Pakistan, the day began with a 31-gun salute in Islamabad and a 21-gun salute in provincial capitals. Special prayers were offered, and rallies were held nationwide to express solidarity with the armed forces.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif hoisted the national flag at the Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad as part of the ‘Youm-e-Tashakkur’ observance.

“Pakistan is a peaceful country, but it reserves the right to give a befitting response in its defence,” he said, referring to the recent military confrontation with India.

He praised the armed forces for responding “befittingly and effectively” and said they had written a “golden chapter” in the country's military history.

Shehbaz Sharif also paid a visit to the home of squadron leader Usman Yousaf, who was killed in the recent Indian strikes, according to the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan.

He was accompanied by defence minister Khawaja Asif, army chief general Asim Munir, and information minister Attaullah Tarar.

The prime minister offered condolences to the bereaved family and prayed for the fallen officer.

Later, he visited the Combined Military Hospital in Rawalpindi to check on the condition of soldiers and civilians injured in the attacks.

‘Youm-e-Tashakkur’ was observed for the second time since the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, with the first observance held on Sunday featuring nationwide rallies in support of the armed forces.

‘Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty’: Asif Ali Zardari

“Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty, territorial integrity and core national interests,” Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari said during the day’s events.

Meanwhile, deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar defended Pakistan’s actions, stating that the country responded to India’s “unprovoked” aggression by exercising its right to self-defence.

Dar made the remarks during a meeting with UK foreign secretary David Lammy at the ministry of foreign affairs. The two leaders held wide-ranging discussions on the recent South Asian tensions and the ceasefire understanding between India and Pakistan, according to a statement from the foreign office.

With PTI inputs