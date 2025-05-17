Full list: Shashi Tharoor, Surpriya Sule among 7 MPs to lead India’s diplomatic outreach after Operation Sindoor

In a strong diplomatic action against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism, the Indian government has announced seven all-party delegations of MPs who will represent the country on a high-level diplomatic mission on international platforms. Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will lead one of these seven delegations.(PTI)

According to the ministry of parliamentary affairs, the goal of this mission is to project India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all forms and manifestations.

"They would carry forth to the world the country's strong message of zero-tolerance against terrorism," the release said.

Members of parliament from different parties, prominent political personalities, and distinguished diplomats will be part of each delegation, the Centre announced.

Who are all the leaders of these 7 delegations?

1- Shashi Tharoor, Congress

2- Ravi Shankar Prasad, BJP

3- Sanjay Kumar Jha, JDU

4- Shri Baijayant Panda, BJP

5- Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, DMK

6- Supriya Sule, NCP

7- Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena

What we know about these delegations

Meanwhile, ANI reported that around 40 multi-party parliamentarians will form seven groups and travel to various regions of the world. The names of the members of these seven delegations are yet to be announced.

Each delegation is likely to have seven to eight members and may visit four to five countries, they added.

The tour is expected to last 10 days, commencing on May 23. The parliamentarians' groups are likely to visit several key world capitals, including the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, South Africa, and Japan, the news agency reported, citing sources.

This will be the first time that the Centre will depute MPs from multiple parties to present India's stance on Kashmir and cross-border terrorism originating from Pakistan.

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, who is leading the coordination efforts for this international tour, on Saturday said Bharat stands united in this powerful reflection of national unity.

"In moments that matter most, Bharat stands united. Seven All-Party Delegations will soon visit key partner nations, carrying our shared message of zero tolerance for terrorism. A powerful reflection of national unity above politics, beyond differences," Rijiju posted on social media.

Pahalgam terror attack

The initiative comes against the backdrop of India's ongoing Operation Sindoor, which involved the precision strikes on nine targeted terror camps following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Later, Pakistan escalated the conflict with cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks on India's military bases, prompting retaliatory Indian strikes on Pakistani radar stations, airfields, and communication hubs.

Operation Sindoor

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. India's precision strikes in Pakistan and PoJK on May 7 killed over 100 terrorists.