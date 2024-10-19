Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -11.19 °C, check weather forecast for October 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 20, 2024 -4.21 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 -3.08 °C Light snow October 22, 2024 -3.06 °C Snow October 23, 2024 -4.53 °C Light snow October 24, 2024 -3.61 °C Sky is clear October 25, 2024 -1.81 °C Sky is clear October 26, 2024 -4.74 °C Light snow

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.49 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.78 °C Moderate rain Chennai 28.74 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 26.73 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 29.06 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.12 °C Light rain Delhi 33.18 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 19, 2024, is -5.41 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -11.19 °C and -3.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 05:44 PM.Tomorrow, on Sunday, October 20, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -9.83 °C and -2.14 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 34%.With temperatures ranging between -11.19 °C and -3.11 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

