Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -10.35 °C, check weather forecast for October 20, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 21, 2024 -3.56 °C Light snow October 22, 2024 -3.47 °C Light snow October 23, 2024 -4.75 °C Light snow October 24, 2024 -4.48 °C Light snow October 25, 2024 -5.4 °C Sky is clear October 26, 2024 -1.41 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 1.75 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.32 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 29.46 °C Light rain Chennai 29.35 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.07 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 27.33 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain Delhi 32.06 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 20, 2024, is -3.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -10.35 °C and -2.3 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 37% and the wind speed is 37 km/h. The sun rose at 06:29 AM and will set at 05:43 PM.Tomorrow, on Monday, October 21, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -9.83 °C and -2.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 45%.With temperatures ranging between -10.35 °C and -2.3 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 20, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

